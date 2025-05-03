PUTRAJAYA, May 3 — The Foreign Ministry, via the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, is closely monitoring the aftermath of severe weather that affected New Zealand, particularly in the Wellington and the Canterbury region.

It confirmed that no Malaysian nationals have been reported to be injured thus far.

“Malaysians in New Zealand are advised to stay alert and informed through local authorities and take the necessary precautions.

“The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington is in contact with local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Malaysians in the affected areas,” it said in an advisory on Saturday.

It added that Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington at 10 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, PO Box 9422, Wellington or via phone at: +64-4-3852439 / +64-210440188 (for emergencies) or by email: [email protected].

The New Zealand government has, on May 2, announced that most of the severe weather warnings have now been lifted.

On Thursday, May 1, Wellington was hit by the strongest winds in more than a decade, which resulted in school closures, office shutdowns, and flight cancellations.

As of now, both Christchurch City and Selwyn District remain in states of emergency, due to ongoing surface flooding and road closures.

Wellington International Airport has since reopened, although some flights have been disrupted. — Bernama