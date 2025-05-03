GEORGE TOWN, May 3 — The Penang City Council (MBPP) has taken firm action against businesses operated without a valid licence by foreigners.

According to a statement posted on MBPP’s Facebook page, in an operation conducted last Thursday (May 1), the city council demolished a car wash business premises operated by foreigners without a licence in the Timur Laut district.

The action was made under Section 46 of the Roads, Drains and Buildings Act 1974, it said.

Also involved in the operation were Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP).

The operation also covered the Barat Daya district, where the MBPP enforcement officers sealed two business premises operated by foreigners without a licence.

One of the premises was used for slaughtering and selling chicken, while the other was a retail outlet. — Bernama