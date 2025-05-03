KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — PAS Youth will hold a peaceful protest on June 14 in the Klang Valley to oppose the proposed Urban Renewal Act (URA) Bill.

The Opposition party’s Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden claimed the Bill could harm vulnerable communities by putting them at risk of losing their homes and breaking up long-standing neighbourhoods, Sinar Harian reported today.

“PAS Youth Malaysia does not reject the principle of viable and inclusive urban redevelopment.

“However, we stress that any implementation of the Urban Renewal Act (URA) must be carried out fairly, transparently, and should never sacrifice the rights of original residents for the profit of vested interests,” he was quoted as telling reporters at the party headquarters here.

Afnan called on all groups, including NGOs and university students, to join the protest and show their opposition to the Bill.

He also said PAS Youth would send representatives to deliver protest memorandums to all MPs.

The Urban Renewal Bill could allow the ‘en bloc’ sale of entire strata developments, even if not all owners agree. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

He gave warning that the Bill proposes to reduce the consent needed from residents for redevelopment projects.

“This reduction opens the door for exploitation by developers, where the voices of minority or dissenting residents could be sidelined — whereas previously, 100 per cent consent was required for redevelopment.

“More worryingly, the implementation of this Bill could potentially conflict with Article 13 of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees citizens’ rights to property ownership.

“If not handled transparently and fairly, its long-term effects could contribute to racial polarisation, where elite areas are only occupied by a single ethnic group, while others are displaced due to economic pressure and urban gentrification,” he said.

Under current laws, 100 per cent agreement from all residents and stakeholders is required, but the Bill is proposing: