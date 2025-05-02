KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a road divider on the Kuala Lumpur–Seremban Expressway (Besraya), heading towards the Sungai Besi toll plaza near the Balakong exit, early this morning.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call at 5.57am, and dispatched 10 firefighters with two fire engines from the Sungai Besi and Bukit Jalil stations to the scene.

Operations commander Shahrum Din said that upon arrival at 6.07am, they found a Toyota Vios that had lost control and hit the divider.

“All three men, believed to be in their 30s, were trapped inside the vehicle with serious injuries. It took about an hour for firefighters to extricate them.

“They were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and their bodies have been handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief, said initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred when the victims’ vehicle, travelling from the city centre along the KL-Seremban Highway, lost control while taking a left exit and crashed into a concrete barrier.

“The bodies of the three victims, aged between 29 and 32, have been taken to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for post-mortem. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zamzuri also urged any witnesses with information about the accident to come forward or contact the Kuala Lumpur JSPT Hotline at 03-2026 0267 / 0269. — Bernama