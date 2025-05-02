PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was today conferred the Order of Independence, Kosovo’s highest civilian award, by the country’s president, Vjosa Osmani Sadriu, in a ceremony held at the Perdana Putra Complex.

Earlier, Osmani, who is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded an official welcome, including an inspection of a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (Ceremonial), led by Major Muhammad Fikri Senan.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the award is the highest recognition granted by the Kosovo government to individuals who have made significant contributions towards the country's independence.

“The conferment recognises Malaysia’s unwavering support for Kosovo’s statehood and post-independence development, as well as Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s steadfast commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between both countries,” the statement said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, foreign diplomats, and senior government officials were also present at the award ceremony.

The government of Kosovo will also confer the award on former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi in recognition of his contributions during a pivotal moment in the country’s history.

“Under his stewardship, Malaysia became one of the earliest countries to recognise Kosovo’s independence on October 30, 2008,” the statement added.

Osmani arrived in Malaysia yesterday, marking her first visit to the country since taking office on April 4, 2021.

Malaysia officially recognised Kosovo on October 30, 2008, becoming one of the first Asian nations to do so. Diplomatic relations were formally established on March 18, 2011.

In 2024, total bilateral trade between Malaysia and Kosovo reached RM28.55 million (US$6.0 million), with Malaysia’s exports valued at RM25.92 million (US$5.5 million) and imports at RM2.63 million (US$550,000).

Key Malaysian exports include palm oil, electrical and electronic products, and manufactured goods, while imports from Kosovo primarily consist of raw materials and semi-precious stones. — Bernama