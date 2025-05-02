BUKIT KATIL, May 2 — A Year Two student reportedly suffered severe forehead injuries, while her older sister sustained body wounds, after a hit-and-run near SK Demang Hussin, Bukit Katil, Melaka, yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, the two girls were on a return trip from eight-year-old Nur Qasyifa Hazlina Mohd Hayider’s school when their motorcycle was struck from behind by an unidentified vehicle.

“The collision caused the two siblings to fall and sustain injuries before being rushed to Melaka Hospital for further treatment,” Melaka Tengah District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit was quoted as saying.

Nur Qasyifa suffered facial and eye injuries, leaving a deep wound on her forehead.

Police have launched a search for the driver and urged witnesses to assist the investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1.30pm.

Nur Qarinah Hazirah was said to be riding a Yamaha Ego Solaris motorcycle to pick up her younger sister from school.