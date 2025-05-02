KOTA BHARU, May 2 — Police have arrested a man for stabbing his 11-year-old son in Kampung Banggol Che Dol near Pasir Mas this morning.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed said the police learned of the incident through a public complaint lodged at 9.08 am shortly after the man stabbed his son twice in the chest and once in the abdomen with a knife.

“The incident is believed to have been caused by a domestic crisis, in which the suspect is going through a third divorce proceeding with his wife,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the victim is being treated at Pasir Mas Hospital and will be referred to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu for further treatment, while the suspect, who has a history of mental issues, is currently at the Pasir Mas Police Station lockup.

He said that a remand application will be made at the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court to facilitate investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and cautioned the public against making speculations that could disrupt the investigation.

“Any information on this case can be channelled to the investigating officer, ASP Wan Noraida Wan Hamat at 09-7932222,” he added. — Bernama