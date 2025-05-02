KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Rawang assemblyman Chua Wei Kiat has won the Selayang PKR division re-election, held following complaints of rule-breaking and other poll woes earlier.

He received 1,945 votes, which was more than the 1,648 he got in the earlier election on April 12 that was later cancelled.

Chua’s win gave him a 252-vote lead over his opponent, Wan Ibnul Bahar Wan Ismail.

One of the original three candidates in Selayang was disqualified before the re-election.

In Jempol, Manivanan Gowin, who works as a political secretary in the PKR presidential office, also won in his division.

He got 571 votes, beating his rivals Asri Abdullah and Mariappan Kattaiyan, who received 229 and 39 votes.

Similar to the Rawang case, the previous winner who garnered 450 votes, was disqualified.

In Silam, the winners for division chief and youth chief Romansa Lamin and Firdaus Chairlie respectively, did not change after the re-election.

These re-elections were held because of problems and rule-breaking in the earlier votes.

One candidate, Syafiq Iqhmal Saharudin, said his name was wrongly marked as “withdrawn” during the online voting, but news portal Malaysiakini reported last night that re-elections in Selayang and Silam were needed because some candidates had criminal records, citing an unnamed source.

In Jempol, re-election happened because a candidate named Azizah Salim Shah was found to have changed political parties, switching over to Pejuang.

Re-elections also took place yesterday in Pasir Salak, Besut (for the Women’s chief), and Semporna.

Earlier PKR division elections, held between April 11 and 20, had many complaints about cheating and voting issues.



