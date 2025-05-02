KUCHING, May 2 — Employees in Sarawak finally have access to the benefits their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia are enjoying as the amended Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO) came into effect yesterday.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak Division chairman Zaidi Nasar said Sarawakian workers had waited for such labour reforms for over 20 years.

Among the key changes now in force are a seven-day paternity leave for male employees, and an extension of maternity leave from 60 to 98 days, aligning with national standards and offering stronger support for working families.

“The maximum weekly working hours has been reduced from 48 to 45 hours to ensure the better wellbeing and productivity of employees. In addition, contract workers now enjoy stronger protections including fairer contract periods and access to employment benefits equivalent to permanent employees,” he said in a statement issued today.

Zaidi said overtime pay had been adjusted to be comparable to workers in Peninsular Malaysia while there will be increased protection for workers’ rights relating to workplace safety, including stricter regulations for employers to provide a safe and risk-free work environment.

He said workers are now given the opportunity to apply for Flexible Working Arrangements, which allow them to adjust their working hours, work locations and work methods to improve their work-life balance.

He added that employers must consider these applications fairly in line with the interests of the company’s operations and the wellbeing of their employees.

“The SLO is now extended to all workers regardless of salary limit or type of employment. This ensures that all workers in Sarawak are fully protected under labour laws, providing fairness and wellbeing to every worker including professionals and executives,” he said.

Zaidi pointed out that enforcement mechanisms are also strengthened to ensure that employers comply with labour regulations, with stricter action against non-compliance.

According to him, this success is a testament to the joint efforts of the leadership and trade unions in championing the rights of Sarawakian workers.

“With this amendment, the Sarawakian workforce sector is now able to enjoy benefits on a par with their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia. Well done to the leadership that truly listens and acts in the interests of Sarawakian workers,” he said. — The Borneo Post



