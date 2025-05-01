KUALA TERENGGANU, May 1 — Terengganu police have seized three luxury vehicles, cash, and jewellery worth a total of RM981,500, believed to be proceeds from drug trafficking activities.

State Police Chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said this followed the arrest of a 35-year-old local man, who owns a cosmetics shop, during a raid in Kampung Paya Keladi on April 28.

Among the seized assets were a Toyota Alphard, a Mini Cooper Countryman, a Range Rover, as well as RM7,700 in cash, and gold bracelets and necklaces.

“Police also seized from the man a packet containing 1.02 kilograms of syabu (methamphetamine), believed to be distributed to approximately 6,000 drug addicts in the district,” he said in a statement.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect has no prior criminal record, but a urine test returned positive for Nimetazepam, a controlled substance.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days, from April 29 to May 5, as investigations continue. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Police are currently pursuing leads to identify and dismantle the wider drug syndicate believed to be operating in the area. — Bernama