KOTA KINABALU, May 1 — Sabah PKR has denied seat negotiations have been decided between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) as reportedly claimed by Sabah Umno information chief, Datuk Suhaimi Nasir.

Sabah PKR information chief Razeef Rakimin said that at the state level, informal meetings have taken place, but so far, there have been no discussions between PH and BN regarding seat allocation.

“Pakatan Harapan has yet to officially meet either BN or GRS to discuss electoral cooperation, let alone seat distribution. We do not know where Suhaimi got the figure of 40 seats from, nor do we know with whom he has been having these discussions,” he said.

Razeef, who is also the deputy information chief for the central PKR, said that PKR and Sabah PH remain open to working with all parties who share the same aspirations for the state of Sabah — but such matters should be discussed in official meetings.

“We urge Umno to advise its leaders in Sabah not to make unilateral statements, especially those concerning cooperation in facing PRN-17 and seat allocations. It would be better for negotiations to take place first before any statements are made,” he said.

Razeef said that he had reached out to all PH leaders and confirmed no discussions had been held.

“Sabah BN leaders have repeatedly made such statements even though they have never met with PH, let alone discussed these matters. And we don’t understand their purpose in continuing to lie,” he said.

Earlier today, The Star quoted Suhaimi Nasir saying that the Sabah BN and Sabah PH have come to an agreement that the former will contest 40 seats in the 17th Sabah election, while the remaining 33 seats will go to PH.

Suhaimi told reporters in a meeting with selected media houses that they were using a formula where incumbent seats remain with the party currently holding them while considering which coalition or party commands stronger grassroots support in other constituencies.

He said the direction of Barisan-Pakatan cooperation was agreed upon during Sabah Umno’s retreat in Penang last year, which was aligned with the federal-level unity government structure.

Sabah PH is currently in the governing coalition Gabungan Rakyat Sabah(GRS), while Sabah Umno is in the opposition.

The state election is due to be held by October this year.