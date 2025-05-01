KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Malaysia is exploring opportunities in emerging markets, including China, as part of its efforts to expand the halal industry this year, said Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

He said the country has outlined several strategies and is currently reviewing all trading partners that contribute to Malaysia’s trade surplus to support the development of the halal sector.

“We’re also looking at those contributing to the trade deficit — especially those at the bottom of the list — to see how we can ‘zerorise’ them through what we call the ‘retain and regain’ mission,” he said.

“There are certain positions we want to retain, and some we aim to regain. All of this is being managed internally,” he told reporters after the soft launch of the 21st Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) themed ‘Pinnacle of Halal Excellence’ here, yesterday.

Hence, Malaysia will host Mihas in Shanghai, China, from November 5 to 10, 2025, as part of its strategic participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) — one of Asia’s leading trade exhibitions.

“This is why we’re heading to China. CIIE is an import-focused exhibition, and among global trade fairs, it uniquely allows Mihas to coincide with it. They want to leverage Mihas, and Mihas also seeks to leverage CIIE,” he said.

“While Mihas typically attracts around 40,000 trade visitors, CIIE draws about 400,000. So, imagine the vast opportunity this presents to Mihas participants in Shanghai,” he said.

Reezal emphasised the immense potential of the halal industry, aligning with the Halal Industry Master Plan 2030 (HIMP 2030), which values the global halal market at approximately US$5 trillion (US$1=RM4.31).

“With the global Muslim population nearing two billion, awareness around halal is growing significantly.

“In my discussions with Chinese counterparts, I explained that halal is not solely about Islam — it represents ‘halalan toyyiban’, encompassing hygiene, cleanliness, safety, originality, traceability, and sometimes sustainability.”

He noted that many countries are increasingly interested in adopting halal-certified products due to the high standards and rigorous certification processes they entail.

Reezal said that the global halal market is expanding rapidly, with demand for halal products increasing across international markets. As such, Malaysia does not want to lose its position as the leading and premier nation in promoting halal products.

He said Matrade has maintained its strong commitment to achieving a minimum of five per cent export growth towards the RM1.58 trillion target for halal exports set for this year. “That is a humble target. Of course there will be challenges but then InsyaAllah we hope that we can touch RM1.58 trillion this year,” he said. — Bernama