KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Three houses were destroyed by fire at Pintasan Raja Muda Musa 4, Kampung Baru, here this morning.

However, all 12 residents managed to escape during the incident.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Senior Assistant Fire Chief (PKPgB) Mohamad Riduan Akhyar said the Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre (PGO) received a fire emergency call at 9.39am before the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) sent a team to the scene.

“The fire brigade arrived at 9.50am and found the fire involved three semi-permanent houses measuring an estimated 40 x 70 square feet.

“The fire completely destroyed two residential units and three motorcycles while one house was 40 per cent razed,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire was successfully brought under control at 10.13am and the JBPM Forensic Unit is still investigating the cause of the fire and the amount of damage.

One of the witnesses, Muhamad Uthman Hasni, 33, said he was on his way to a nearby stall when he saw a plume of smoke and flames blazing from the houses at around 9.35am.

“I immediately came here and saw that the first house in the front was already on fire and the fire was spreading to the second and third houses in the back.

“I called the police at IPD Dang Wangi and after the fire brigade arrived I tried to help the fire brigade to put out the fire that was raging from spreading completely to the third house,” he said when met at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Azmil Nurmin, 24, said that at the time of the incident, he and his brother were sleeping in their respective rooms before being woken up by their parents about the fire.

According to the e-hailing driver, the fire destroyed by about 40 per cent of his house.

“At that time, my mother and father were watering their plants outside before our neighbour, a tenant of the first house that was burned down, came to tell us about the fire.

“My parents kept waking us up, taking important documents while we took out the car and motorcycle. I am grateful that we are all safe, although some items could not be saved but that is okay because lives are more important,” he said when met here.

Meanwhile, Titiwangsa Member of Parliament and Minister of Plantations and Commodities, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also visited the victims at the scene and gave donations.

When met, Johari said his party would try to help find temporary accommodation for all the victims who are tenants of the houses involved. — Bernama