KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on his victory in Canada’s federal election.

Anwar said that the election marks a new chapter for Canada and affirms the nation’s commitment to independence, resilience and principled leadership in uncertain times.

“I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Carney to further strengthen our bilateral ties, including through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

“The world must continue to uphold international trade as a driver of shared prosperity and stability.

“We are confident that under his leadership, Canada will remain a strong and steady voice for constructive international engagement,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The media today reported that Carney had won the Canadian election and was leading his Liberal Party to another term in power. — Bernama