KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040 (PTKL2040) will, among other things, focus on the coordination of land use between the federal government and the public, promote technology-driven development, and safeguard both the environment and urban heritage, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the draft PTKL2040 introduced new approaches such as redevelopment incentives, more flexible plot ratio controls and the implementation of new land use zones to ensure the well-being of the urban community.

“The public is invited to attend the open day from May 7 to 9, before the plan is officially gazetted at the end of May,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

In the post, the Prime Minister also said he had earlier attended a briefing on the PTKL2040 gazettement, which outlined initiatives to develop the federal capital in a more sustainable and inclusive manner. — Bernama