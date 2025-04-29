BINTULU, April 29 — Two people were killed and another was injured when the four-wheel-drive vehicle they were travelling in veered off course and overturned into a ditch along the Pan Borneo Highway Tatau-Sibu road yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said the deceased were identified as Rolland Atok Eleh, 37 and Bayan Tubak, 60.

He said Bomba was notified about the incident at 6.39pm, and 10 firefighters from the Tatau and Selangau fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, they found a survivor, aged 35, who had managed to escape the vehicle by crawling to the roadside, suffering injuries from the head to the waist.

“He was handed over to the Selangau Health Clinic for treatment, while the other two victims were trapped beneath the vehicle,” he said.

Wan Kamaruddin added that firefighters extricated the trapped individuals, but both were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The deceased’s bodies were subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

Firefighters also carried out flushing operations at the accident site before concluding their operation. — The Borneo Post