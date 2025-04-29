SARIKEI, April 29 — A senior citizen was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at KM431 of the Betong-Sarikei-Meradong Road, near SK Sungai Paoh here yesterday.

Sarikei police chief Supt Aswandy Anis identified the deceased as 61-year-old Mugit Andin.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the motorcycle ridden by the victim emerged from the road divider in front of SK Sungai Paoh on the right lane heading towards Jakar, where he was struck by a car driven by a woman travelling from Sesang to Sibu,” he said in a press statement.

Aswandy said following the collision, the motorcyclist sustained severe head injuries and a broken left leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.26am by a medical team from Sarikei Hospital.

“The car driver, however, was uninjured.”

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Aswandy also urged witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Ahmad Mustaqim Idris at 010-4427240 or the nearest police station.

“Road users are also advised to always drive carefully to ensure their safety and that of others,” he added. — The Borneo Post