KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Malaysia and Vietnam unanimously agreed to continue humanitarian assistance to all Myanmar citizens without restrictions to ensure the well-being of the people in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the matter was agreed during talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, yesterday.

“In this regard, it is important that all parties continue the ceasefire to ensure the safety of humanitarian aid workers,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Weeks after a devastating earthquake struck Myanmar in late March, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) reportedly warned that humanitarian needs remain urgent, particularly in terms of shelter, clean water supply, sanitation and healthcare.

Apart from the issue, the two leaders also discussed the latest developments and Asean joint actions on the trade tariffs imposed by the United States.

“On the issue of trade tariffs imposed by the United States, I informed that Malaysia has sent a representative through the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) (Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul) in an effort to reach a mutually beneficial solution for both countries.

“As the Asean Chairman, Malaysia requests the consideration of the United States so that Asean member states are given the space to use the mechanism of bilateral relations in reaching a good solution to this reciprocal tariff issue,” he said.

He said Malaysia is committed to continuing to strengthen regional and international relations based on the principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and mutual well-being.

Anwar hopes that all these efforts would yield results that would bring peace, prosperity and harmony to the people throughout the region. — Bernama