KAJANG, April 29 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized two sand lorries after two drivers and a lorry company owner intimidated, threatened and obstructed enforcement officers from their duties at Persiaran Perdana, Putrajaya on April 12.

Senior JPJ Director of Enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hasan said that the incident occurred after JPJ officers stopped two lorries travelling from Dengkil to Kajang, for investigations of overloading.

“While attempting to stop the two lorries, both drivers intimidated the JPJ officers on duty by suddenly dumping sand onto the road, though fortunately, no accident endangering others occurred.

“Moreover, the two lorry drivers damaged the tyres and their Global Positioning System (GPS) devices, rendering the vehicles’ engines inoperable. They then contacted the owner of the lorry company,” he said during a press conference.

Shortly afterward, the company owner arrived at the scene with ‘tonto’ accomplices, who obstructed the JPJ officers and threatened a tyre mechanic called in by JPJ to repair the two lorries.

Muhammad Kifli said JPJ officers had to stand guard and spend three nights at the location of the incident due to disruptions from the tonto and the company’s owner, before both lorries could be successfully brought to the Semenyih Enforcement Station.

Following the standoff, he said that JPJ sought assistance from police and at least three men involved, aged in their 40s, were arrested under Section 234C of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (APAD Act 2010) for obstructing public officers from carrying out their duties.

He added that the investigation papers had been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for review and to await further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.

“According to Section (234C), if found guilty, those involved can face a fine not exceeding RM200,000 or a maximum imprisonment of two years or both.

“Action can also be taken under Section 57(3) of the APAD Act 2010 (for overloading), which stipulates a fine of not less than RM1,000 and not exceeding RM500,000, or a maximum imprisonment of two years, or both,” he said. — Bernama