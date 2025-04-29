KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has assured that prompt assistance will be provided to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tinggi Setapak following a fire incident at one of the school’s dormitory blocks yesterday.

She said the current priority is to ensure the safety of students, teachers and the entire school community.

“I have been informed about the fire incident at SMK Tinggi Setapak. Immediate aid will be channelled to safeguard the well-being of all those affected,” she said in a post on her official Facebook page today.

The fire, which broke out at 8.43 pm, involved a dormitory block housing 91 male students.

All students were reported to be safe, as they were at the school’s surau waiting for the Isyak prayers when the incident occurred.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Japari Tajuddin said the fire affected the first floor of the dormitory and caused 80 per cent damage. — Bernama