KUCHING, April 29 — The body of an 82-year-old woman was found in a drain in front of a house in a Petra Jaya village here on Friday.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said a call reporting the discovery of the body was received at 5.41pm.

“Acting on information received, a team from Gita police station went to the scene and confirmed the body belonged to a local woman, aged 82.

“Paramedics at the scene also confirmed that the individual had passed away,” he said in a statement.

As no criminal element was found at the scene, the case has been classified as sudden death.

Alexson said the body was brought to Sarawak General Hospital for a postmortem.

He called on those with information on the incident to contact Gita police station chief ASP Syed Zainal Abidin on 019-5131156, Gita police station on 082-254417, or the nearest police station.

He also urged members of the public not to speculate on the incident to protect the privacy of the family concerned. — The Borneo Post