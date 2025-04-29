KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed hope that the diplomatic ties and friendship between Malaysia and Egypt will continue to grow, particularly in addressing complex global issues through dynamic and thoughtful engagement.

Anwar, who received a courtesy call from Egypt’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ragai Tawfik Said Nasr today, noted that bilateral relations have strengthened under the leadership of the Madani Government.

“This cooperation is particularly evident in areas such as the economy and trade, as well as education, including the establishment of the Arabic Language Institute through a smart partnership between Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and Al-Azhar University in Cairo,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar also highlighted ongoing humanitarian collaboration through aid efforts in Gaza for the Palestinian people, along with growing developments in the tourism sector in both countries.

The post was accompanied by several photos of Anwar’s meeting with the Egyptian envoy at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

Ragai Tawfik, who has served as Egyptian Ambassador to Malaysia for nearly four years, will officially conclude his term tomorrow. — Bernama