KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has called for the proposed Urban Renewal Act to protect the heritage and historical rights of Kampung Sungai Baru residents, warning against forced evictions during redevelopment.

The Umno politician urged the government to learn from the disputes that have delayed redevelopment efforts in one of the last remaining Malay villages in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

“The government must take heed of the issues that have arisen in Kampung Sungai Baru and use them as a basis for incorporation into any legislation, including the proposed URA,” the Titiwangsa MP whose constituency covers Kampung Sungai Baru, said in a special edition of TV3’s Podcast Utama shared on his Facebook account earlier today.

He stressed that developers must act cautiously, particularly if seeking to invoke the Land Acquisition Act 1960 to compel residents to vacate.

“It is critical to consider sensitivities, such as which areas should be included, because land in Kuala Lumpur is finite,” he said.

“If we are to redevelop flats that are between 50 and 70 years old, then a specific act (URA) is necessary – but it must be deeply mindful of the land’s historical roots to avoid mass evictions during redevelopment.”

Johari, who is also the plantation and commodities minister, emphasised that redevelopment must prioritise long-term community benefits.

Citing successful models by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in upgrading dilapidated public housing, he said urban renewal should allow original residents and their families to continue living in the area.

“For example, when their children grow up and get married but cannot afford homes, redevelopment can provide additional units.

“They could continue living in the area, as the redevelopment — for instance, transforming a four-storey block into a 30-storey building — would create more housing units that could prioritise the original residents’ families,” he said.

The proposed URA, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament in June, aims to replace outdated laws governing the redevelopment of ageing urban areas.

A small group of Kampung Sungai Baru residents are opposing the redevelopments although the majority have been reported to have accepted, raising pressure on the government to increase its compensation package.

In response to the public backlash, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has highlighted that the compensation covers replacement units, moving costs, ex gratia payments for home renovations, and temporary rental allowances.

Johari who previously acknowledged that the majority of residents have agreed to the urban renewal plans, is now cautioning the residents against accepting the developer’s offer, citing concerns over the undervaluation by DBKL’s land and mine department.

But he also he warned that further delays would prolong rental periods and postpone the delivery of promised properties, which he deems unfair.