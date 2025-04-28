KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Defence Ministry is urged to plan and invest appropriately to ensure that its workforce’s capabilities are in line with current technological advancements.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, said advanced technology alone is insufficient without a skilled and dedicated workforce to support it.

He said that in an era rapidly advancing with disruptive technology, service efficiency heavily relies on the ability to utilise technology and efficient digital systems.

“Comprehensive modernisation of service systems is no longer an option but a pressing necessity for delivering faster, more sustainable and competitive services.

“Automation, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and system integration will help reduce manual task burdens and prevent resource wastage,” he said at the ministry’s Excellent Service Awards and Recognition Ceremony here today.

His speech text was read out by Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali.

Also present were Chief of Defence Force General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar and Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.

Mohamed Khaled said through technology and digitalisation, his ministry not only enhances service efficiency but also better prepares to face the increasing demands and challenges of the evolving public service sector.

At the event, 304 civil servants from the ministry and 45 officers and personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) were honoured with the Excellent Service Award 2024.

Also recognised were 49 ministry staff who retired last year.

For the year 2024, a total of 877 civil servants from the ministry and 9,569 MAF officers and personnel from the three branches of service — the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force — including 153 retirees, were celebrated for their services. — Bernama