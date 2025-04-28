SHAH ALAM, April 28 — Selangor is focusing on expanding its demand-responsive transit (DRT) services, with a new tender process underway after a pilot phase that served 73,389 users across eight zones.

“For now, our focus is on the demand-responsive transit service, which we hope can provide better connectivity for first- and last-mile journeys,” Selangor state investment, trade and mobility committee chairman Ng Sze Han was quoted by The Star as saying today, referring to the public transport service by its initials DRT.

He added that the state is currently “evaluating request for proposal (RFP) applications from potential DRT service providers” and hopes to “roll out the service again in less than three months.”

During the RFP period, DRT providers will not operate under the Selangor Mobility programme but can continue based on their own business plans.

Previously, Trek Rides and Mobi were the two DRT operators under Selangor Mobility.

Ng said the Keramat Zone, which includes Kampung Melayu Ampang and SMK Dato’ Ahmad Razali, had shown a continued need for DRT services following the pilot. “The (DRT) vans can serve areas like SMK Dato’ Ahmad Razali and Kampung Melayu Ampang, as they are able to navigate narrow routes,” he said.

To further improve student connectivity and safety, Ng launched a newly completed covered walkway at SMK Dato’ Ahmad Razali, built by Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) with a RM1.15 million allocation from the state. The project also included another walkway in Bukit Indah and two new bus stops. “This area was one of the zones under the DRT pilot project, known as the Keramat Zone,” he noted.

Separately, Ng reported that the free Smart Selangor bus service has recorded over 76 million riders since its launch in 2015. “The Smart Selangor bus service now operates on 59 routes. Of these, 54 routes serve 252 schools, which is 26 per cent of the total number of schools in Selangor,” he said.

Ng added that expansion of bus routes would depend on demand.



