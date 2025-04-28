IPOH, April 28 — Police arrested four individuals, including a woman, in three separate raids around Ipoh yesterday on suspicion of involvement in unlicensed public lottery activities.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said a team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling, and Secret Societies Division (D7) of the state police headquarters’ (IPK) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) apprehended all the suspects, aged between 40 and 70, who are believed to be members of a syndicate.

“Police also seized various items, including computers, mobile phones, 10 lottery slips, and cash totalling RM110,119,” he said in a press conference at the Perak IPK here today.

Noor Hisam said the syndicate is believed to have been active since 2020 around Ipoh district. Investigations found that all the suspects were masterminded by gambling agents who were directly involved with the organisers.

“The modus operandi of the agents in this syndicate is to carry out unlicensed public lottery sales activities via mobile platforms to avoid detection by the authorities. These agents also use their homes to count the proceeds of these unlicensed public lotteries,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4(a)(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Meanwhile, he said that police also arrested 119 individuals in 87 raids carried out during Op Mega Cantas Khas in the state last week for violent crimes, property crimes, and other offences. — Bernama

