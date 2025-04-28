KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The government will introduce a new Public Service Department (PSD) sponsorship model based on academic merit for the pre-service training (LSP) programme.

The PSD, in a statement posted on Facebook today, said the new model would replace the 2016 service placement merit-based Convertible Loan (PBU), with the academic merit-based convertible loan (PBU Academic) coming into effect from June 1.

“This initiative is in line with the principles of Madani Ihsan, which aims to strengthen the development of human capital grounded in academic and personal excellence among eligible Malaysians,” it said.

The PSD said that under the new model, JPA-sponsored students, except those in the fields of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy, will enjoy a loan repayment reduction based on academic performance.

Students in the fields of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy, meanwhile, will get full loan repayment exemption if they complete their studies and fulfil the contract to serve with the government.

“The PBU Academic will be applied to all new sponsored students starting June 1, except for Dermasiswa recipients. For existing students under the 2016 PBU model, the option to convert to PBU Academic will be offered in phases, starting January 1, 2026,” it added.

The PSD also advised students under the 2016 PBU model, who have completed their studies and are currently repaying their loans, to stop making payments starting June 1 until the option to convert is available.

Students can refer to the PSD sponsorship portal at https://penajaan.jpa.gov.my or email [email protected] for any inquiries. — Bernama