SERDANG, April 28 — The purchase limit for 10kg local white rice priced at RM26 has been raised to five bags per transaction, from two bags previously.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the relaxation was introduced to meet current consumer demand and address the needs of targeted groups, particularly poor household heads.

“As of mid-April, a total of 3.16 million 10kg bags of local white rice have been distributed through more than 47,000 registered retail premises nationwide.

“States such as Selangor, Kedah, Perak and Johor recorded the highest distribution figures. This initiative is among the ministry’s key efforts to consistently safeguard the nation’s rice supply,” he said.

Mohamad said this in his speech at the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry’s (KPKM) Monthly Assembly and Aidilfitri Gathering at Maeps, Serdang today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the Cabinet has commended KPKM for its effective price control measures during this year’s festive seasons, describing it as among the best in history.

“The market remained stable throughout Ramadan and leading up to Syawal, with prices of essential items such as chicken, eggs, vegetables, fish and meat staying under control and affordable, without any surge that could burden consumers,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Semarak Syawal 2025 Programme, held from March 22 to 30, achieved notable success by recording sales worth RM21.43 million, exceeding the initial target of RM20 million.

He said the programme not only enabled consumers to purchase Aidilfitri necessities at reasonable prices but also helped boost the income of farmers and agro-food entrepreneurs ahead of the celebrations.

The programme was carried out at 262 locations nationwide, including farmers’ markets, permanent farmers’ markets, Rural Transformation Centres and Medan Niaga Satok in Sarawak, involving 9,005 local entrepreneurs.

Mohamad also raised concerns over the alarming issue of food waste, particularly during festive seasons, citing Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) findings that an estimated 90,000 tonnes of food were wasted during Ramadan alone in 2023.

“This phenomenon not only reflects a wastage of resources but also caused significant losses from economic, ethical and environmental sustainability perspectives,” he said. — Bernama