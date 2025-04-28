SUNGAI PETANI, April 28 — A 55-year-old woman tragically lost her life after a car crashed into a coffee shop here today.

The victim was enjoying her breakfast at about 9.30am when the vehicle suddenly plowed into the establishment, The Star reported.

“The car was driven by a driver who was suspected to have suffered a minor stroke at the time of the incident, which caused the driver to lose control of the car,” Kuala Muda police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail was quoted as saying.

The victim died on the spot.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Under current laws, those convicted for the first time face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to RM20,000.



