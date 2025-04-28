GUA MUSANG, April 28 — Barisan Nasional (BN) recorded increased support across various ethnic groups in Saturday’s Ayer Kuning state by-election, despite analyses claiming that the party’s candidate did not secure overwhelming backing, its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Umno president said that in reality, only one polling district centre (PDM) showed a reduction in votes, by 88 votes, while the others were fully reclaimed by BN.

“We also observed increased support from Malay, Chinese, Indian and Orang Asli voters,” he told reporters after attending the Housing Aid Handover Ceremony and the Kesedar Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration at Dataran Awam Kampung Jerek here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also deputy prime minister, said the low voter turnout — around 58 per cent — was attributed to voters being away to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Cheng Beng among the Chinese community.

“Many may have just returned to their family homes and could not come back in time to vote. However, what is most important is that we not only defended the seat but also secured more than double the number of votes,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed gratitude for the victory and praised the party machinery’s efforts at all levels, which he described as very effective in reaching out to voters.

“Various approaches were taken, and what’s important is that every voter must be engaged using appropriate methods.

“Alhamdulillah, the success in the Nenggiri, Mahkota and earlier in Pelangai state seats shows the hard work of the machinery at the state, division and national levels,” he said.

BN successfully defended the Ayer Kuning state seat after its candidate, Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, won the by-election with an increased majority.

He won with a majority of 5,006 votes after garnering a total of 11,065 votes in a three-cornered fight, defeating Abdul Muhaimin Malek of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia’s Bawani KS. — Bernama