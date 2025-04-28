PAPAR, April 28 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has confirmed that he will not contest in the upcoming Sabah state election but will focus on serving as Papar MP.

He said his time was limited as a federal minister and an MP and there was no need for him to contest a state seat.

“I have just completed about two years as an MP so let me fulfil what the people in Papar want. We have many great leaders in Papar and what I want is for whoever becomes Papar assemblyman to work well with me to develop Papar.

“As a minister, I also need to look after other states. So, I want a strong team, an assemblyman who is always able to work closely with me so that we can bring change and realise what the people want,” he said when officiating the Majestic Ballroom at 10 Star Cinemas, Parklane City Benoni Papar here today.

Armizan, in his capacity of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general, also shared that the coalition had been long prepared for the 17th Sabah state election.

“In Papar, we have done a lot of programmes with the people and I see the assemblymen who live here are always among the people. That’s why I’m confident they will win in the upcoming state election,” he added.

Three state constituencies — Limbahau, Kawang and Pantai Manis — that make up the Papar parliamentary constituency. — Bernama