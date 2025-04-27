KUCHING, April 27 — Six men, including a traffic police personnel from Bukit Aman, have been remanded to assist in investigations into the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man along Jalan Stephen Yong here yesterday.

Three suspects, aged 25 to 39, will be held for seven days, while the other three, aged 29 to 45, have been remanded for four days.

Senior Assistant Registrar Heng Yi Min approved the remand applications under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, with the orders taking effect from April 28, 2025.

The suspects are represented by National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) lawyers Russell Lim and Zoe Chan.

The case unfolded yesterday morning when two men arrived at the Batu Kawa police station around 5.30am, reporting that their friend had been shot while in the car.

Police later discovered the victim, identified as Muhammad Zaki Iderus, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Padawan District Police Chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi, police arrested the suspects at various locations between 4pm and 5.30pm on the same day—just hours after the case was reported.

Alongside the arrests, the police also seized a pistol with 10 bullets.

“Initial investigations found that this group was involved in the shooting incident, and the motive is still under investigation.

“The case was successfully resolved in less than 12 hours, and all suspects will be remanded to facilitate investigation,” said Mohd Irwan in a statement yesterday.

Those who have information related to the incident are urged to come forward and assist the investigation by contacting ASP Sylvarius Gopog at 013-863 7241. — The Borneo Post