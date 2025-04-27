KOTA KINABALU, April 27 — Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick, together with world leaders, attended the funeral mass and burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St Peter's Square in Vatican City yesterday.

Among the major world leaders present were United States President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former United States President Joe Biden, and former Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

The mass, attended by hundreds of thousands of people from various religions around the world, was conducted in Italian and broadcast live globally.

“On Friday, I, together with Malaysia’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Hendy Anak Assan, paid our final respects to Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica.

“It was truly an extraordinary experience to be in this place, especially to be able to pay our last respects to Pope Francis,” Ewon said in a statement here today.

He added that on Saturday, he and Azalina and world leaders, attended the funeral mass and burial ceremony of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square.

“Pope Francis has left us with many legacies, particularly through his discourses, views, and messages to all of us, especially Catholics around the world,” he said. — Bernama