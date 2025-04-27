ALOR SETAR, April 27 – An infectious disease cluster of unknown origin has been detected among 39 school students and staff in Yan, Kedah health authorities confirmed today.

The Star reported that health officials have been put on alert for patients showing symptoms such as cold, fever, cough, blisters, vomiting, diarrhoea, and red rashes, particularly those linked to a private training facility known as Palas Camp.

“All medical officers must immediately notify the Kedah Health Department if patients display any of the mentioned criteria,” Kedah health committee chairman Mansor Zakaria was quoted saying.

He said the Kedah Health Department was first notified of the cluster involving secondary school students and staff from Kuala Muda district on April 24.

Following the report, the Kuala Muda and Yan District Health offices launched an investigation and found that the affected individuals had attended a training camp in Yan.

Investigations revealed that out of 763 students and staff from the school, 39 individuals, or 5.11 per cent, displayed symptoms of fever, cough, and rashes.

Those affected, mainly 14-year-old students and some staff, are currently receiving treatment at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Mansor added that inspections and risk assessments have been conducted at the affected locations, and precautionary restrictions have been enforced.

“We request the public not to speculate, which could cause panic and disrupt the investigation,” he reportedly said.

“I urge everyone to take preventive measures and maintain cleanliness in their residential and recreational areas to prevent the spread of any infectious disease.”



