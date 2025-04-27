KULIM, April 27 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) requires time to fully establish itself as the sole agency responsible for strengthening security at the country’s entry points.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said AKPS now consolidates various agencies under one umbrella, and therefore needs some time to fully adapt to its role.

“Agencies that previously operated independently are now under one roof and a single command. Naturally, some time is needed for them to adapt and carry out their operations under a unified structure.

“However, we are confident of seeing significant improvements in border control and protection within a reasonable timeframe,” he said at a MADANI Aidilfitri open house here yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution said that AKPS is currently operating at 22 border entry points and will be progressively expanded to cover all 123 entry points nationwide.

He said the agency was established with three main objectives: to streamline border control processes, improve the efficiency of service delivery, and uphold integrity in border management.

AKPS was officially established following the gazettement of the Border Control and Protection Agency Act (Act 860) on Oct 17, 2024.

It commenced operations on Jan 1 at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, before being expanded to 21 other entry points covering Kedah, Sabah, Sarawak, Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur International Airport. — Bernama





