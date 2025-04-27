KUCHING, April 27 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will lead the state government delegation to visit CSA Catapult Innovation Centre in Newport, United Kingdom (UK) as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration in semiconductor development between the UK and Sarawak.

A statement from the State Premier’s Office said the visit to the innovation centre on Tuesday (April 29) will see the Sarawak Government, through SMD Semiconductor Sdn Bhd, exchange partnership agreement documents with CSA Catapult, Silicon Catalyst and 5G3i Ltd of the UK.

“CSA Catapult is the UK’s authority on compound semiconductor applications and commercialisation, while Silicon Catalyst is a key semiconductor incubator, and 5G3i Ltd is a leading circuit-level artificial intelligence solutions provider in the UK,” it said.

SMD Semiconductor chairman Datuk Seri Wanlizozman Haji Wan Omar, who is also Sarawak’s Financial Secretary, will present a briefing on the Sarawak Semiconductor Roadmap 2030 to the UK semiconductor industry players during the visit.

“The visit to the facility will be capped off with a networking luncheon with representatives from the English, Scottish and Northern Irish governments to strengthen the relationship, particularly in the advancement of compound semiconductors,” it said.

The statement added that Abang Johari’s delegation would visit the Cambridge University Press and Assessment, a non-school institution of the University of Cambridge, on April 30, before attending a roundtable discussion with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) on May 1.

There will also be a memorandum of understanding exchange ceremony between LSE and the Sarawak Government at the end of the discussion.

Later, on the same day, he will meet officials from the International Hydropower Association and Global Renewable Alliances to enhance collaboration between the world body and Sarawak, a prominent hydropower provider in ASEAN.

Abang Johari will also deliver a keynote address at a gathering of UK industry players and captains of industry on May 2 to promote collaboration and investment in sustainable and renewable industries in Sarawak.

He is scheduled to meet Sarawak students in the UK at a gathering on May 3, where he will speak on the various development initiatives in Sarawak and answer questions from the students.

The following day, the delegates will fly to Toulouse, France for a working tour of the Airbus headquarters before proceeding to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for a meeting with the Abu Dhabi port authority and a tour of the port and the Zayed International Airport.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and several State Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers will be part of the working visits. — Bernama