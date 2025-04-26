KUALA PILAH, April 26 — Civil servants have been advised to be extra careful when it comes to issues that are sensitive to the country, including matters related to the Jalur Gemilang.

Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the Jalur Gemilang is a symbol of national pride that should be proudly hoisted with care.

“It is as if this matter is continuing... before this was a newspaper, now the Ministry of Education (MoE).

“So, my advice to civil servants is that we should be more cautious of matters (that) are sensitive to our country, such as the flag or anything that touches on the 3R (race, religion and the royal institution)... I hope such incidents do not recur,” he said.

He told reporters this after the launch of the Public Service Department (PSD) Madani Adopted Village and Madani Adopted School and Madani Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations with the residents of Kampung Seri Menanti here today.

Also present were the chairperson of the PSD branch of the Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants Association (Puspanita), Puan Sri Dr Azlifah Bahari and Negeri Sembilan State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim.

On Thursday (April 24), Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said that appropriate action would be taken over the error in the display of the Jalur Gemilang in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Examination Results Analysis Report once the full report on the matter is received.

Shamsul Azri added that MoE secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim had been instructed to prepare a comprehensive report on the incident.

In another development, Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the decision regarding the implementation of weekly rest days (HRM) for firefighters would be finalised after holding engagement sessions with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

“The PSD has just received this proposal from KPKT and we will first identify what can be done to assist with their application. If the application has a solid and clear basis, there is no reason not to approve it,” he said.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan also urged all parties to be patient as matters involving new policies need comprehensive scrutiny before being implemented. — Bernama