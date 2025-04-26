KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail is optimistic that Barisan Nasional (BN) will emerge victorious at today’s by-elections and retain the Ayer Kuning state seat.

He said the mood of voters in Ayer Kuning throughout the campaigning period leaned towards the present government.

“Insya-Allah looking at our machinery, their effort from the start and this is the continuation of Isham Shahrudin’s efforts.

“I believe voters in Ayer Kuning will choose the BN candidate as that’s in line with the state government and allow the elected representative to present their problems to the state government,” he told reporters after attending the Persatuan Kebajikan Anak-anak Pahang’s (Pekap) Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations last night.

In his speech earlier last night, Wan Rosli had urged Pahang voters living out of state to return to vote in the by-election.

“If you see the government today, the unity government and the state government working together to generate profit, increased revenue, and protect the rights of Pahang people in various ways, so let’s retain it.

“I urge you all, there’s more than two years left, come home, register and vote in Pahang,” he added.

BN candidate Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir will take on Perikatan Nasional’s Abd Muhaimin Malek and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Bawani KS in a three-corner fight today. — Bernama