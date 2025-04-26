SEGAMAT, April 26 — A woman was detained yesterday after she was caught driving against the flow of traffic in a reckless manner, endangering other road users near Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Hampar here.

Segamat police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the incident came to light after an 18-second video clip showing a blue Perodua Bezza driving dangerously went viral on social media.

In a statement today, he said a urine test revealed that the suspect, who is in her 40s, tested negative for drugs.

A background check also confirmed that she has no prior criminal record.

The suspect was arrested by the Segamat police district headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division and is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving, he added. — Bernama