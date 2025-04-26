LONDON, April 26 — Malaysia has expressed its strong commitment to energy security and a just, resilient energy transition, in line with global aspirations to achieve a clean, sustainable, and inclusive energy future at the two-day Summit on the Future of Energy Security in London, United Kingdom.

In a statement today, the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) said the commitment was expressed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who led the Malaysian delegation to the summit at Lancaster House, London.

“Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, emphasised that Malaysia was committed to leading the region’s energy transition pragmatically and progressively, prioritising accessibility, security of supply, and affordability for consumers,” the statement said.

Petra said the Malaysian delegation actively participated in strategic discussions involving key issues such as regional energy system integration, resilience to climate change, security of electricity supply, and the adoption of new technologies.

“Malaysia also leveraged the summit to strengthen its position as the Chairman of Asean 2025, spearheading efforts to realise the Asean Power Grid and promote a comprehensive approach through the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR),” it said.

Petra said the summit enabled Malaysia to enhance bilateral cooperation in the energy sector through meetings with UK leaders and International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Dr Fatih Birol.

It said Malaysia’s active participation in the summit, as well as the country’s commitment to just and resilient energy security and transition, reflected the implementation of the principles of Malaysia Madani, particularly the values of well-being, sustainability, and inclusiveness.

“The pragmatic and people-centric approach in leading the energy transition aligned with the aspirations of Malaysia Madani to shape a progressive, sustainable, and inclusive nation for the well-being of present and future generations,” it added.

The IEA and the UK government organised the Summit on the Future of Energy Security and saw global decision-makers convene to advance actions to map and mould the future of energy security. — Bernama