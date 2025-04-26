KUCHING, April 26 — The Sarawak government plans to introduce a new mining policy by 2026 that focuses on environmental conservation and the use of modern technology in the mineral mining industry.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the policy would prioritise responsible mining practices that protect the geological structure of mining sites, citing Canada’s advanced and sustainable mining model as an inspiration.

“For example, like in the past, we opened opencast mining where we dug but then left it alone, that’s why there are mining areas that become lakes like what happened to Tasik Biru in Bau.

“But with new technology, the mining areas will not become lakes where they remain the same as before and the excavated areas will be filled back in with new methods.

“That is why we will formulate a new and different policy in the mining industry which we should see as a guide in trying our hand in the mining industry.

“We have a target, if possible by 2026 where we have a detailed policy in mining and become the basis for guiding us in managing mining activities,” he said.

Abang Johari said this when speaking at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development (MUDeNR) appreciation dinner at a leading hotel here on Friday.

He also expressed his appreciation to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, for leading a delegation to Canada to review the sustainable mining model in the country.

According to Abang Johari again, this new policy only involves mineral mining and does not include the oil and gas sector.

On a related matter, he said the Sarawak government is implementing proactive measures by amending existing laws from time to time to remain relevant and in line with current changes.

He stressed the importance of this review to ensure that state laws are not left behind, especially those related to trade, the environment and investment.

As such, he has directed the Sarawak Attorney General’s Chambers (SAG) to establish a Research Division that will conduct a comprehensive study of state laws, especially those that are ‘outdated’.

“There was no Research Division in SAG before, and now we have established one. I had asked former SAG Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid to conduct a special study to look at the laws we have, including the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and all the old laws that we need to look at.

“And if there are other laws that are related to trade, then we must take into account this law and (determine) our role,” he said.

He also said Sarawak will cooperate with the Federal government in implementing carbon trading to ensure the implementation of a legal, efficient and sustainable carbon trading system.

The dinner also saw the presentation the MUDeNR Excellent Service Award for the year 2024 and also presented certificates of appreciation to retired and transferred staff.

Also present were Abang Johari wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Awang Tengah, Deputy Minister of MUDENR Datuk Len Talif Salleh and MUDENR permanent secretary Datu Abdullah Julaihi. — The Borneo Post