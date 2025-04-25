The “UMDAP” branding of the Umno-DAP alliance may have backfired in Ayer Kuning, with local issues proving more influential among voters than national-level narratives.

Bersatu seen as not pulling its weight with PN campaigning, with PASb eing most visible. For BN-PH, PKR was mostly quiet due to its internal party elections.

Social media has become the main campaign tool, with candidates favouring online engagement and silent campaigning over rallies, especially to target younger, urban voters.

TAPAH, April 25 – Research outfit Ilham Centre has said that the Unity Government’s attempt to use the term “UMDAP” to describe the alliance between Umno and DAP may have backfired in Ayer Kuning, as local issues take centre stage in the campaigning.

In its report released today, it also noted that Barisan Nasional (BN) has taken a low-profile media approach this round, leaving Pakatan Harapan (PH) ally Parti Amanah Negara instead to respond to Perikatan Nasional’s attacks -- breaking from previous strategies.

“The Umno-DAP alliance remains a divisive topic among Malay voters, with DAP leader Nga Kor Ming’s ‘UMDAP Mantap’ slogan failing to gain traction and instead drawing criticism, suggesting the matter may have been better handled by Barisan Nasional directly,” it said.

The report highlighted that PN candidate Abd Muhaimin Malek has faced scrutiny from PH over his religious teaching credentials, while PN has capitalised on local environmental issues, such as pig waste pollution, to appeal to the Malay electorate.

In contrast, the Socialist Party of Malaysia’s (PSM) candidate Bawani KS has focused her campaign on employment and estate worker welfare, especially within the Indian community, which Ilham Centre notes as a crucial voter segment.

National issues have also surfaced, with PN criticising the federal government’s performance and calling the by-election a referendum on Umno’s decision to ally itself with former rivals in PH.

It also noted that the by-election has seen a shift towards “silent campaigning”, with parties opting for direct voter engagement and reducing reliance on large-scale rallies.

Among PN’s parties, only PAS has maintained active ground presence, while Bersatu’s involvement has been limited; within PH, Amanah and DAP have been active, but PKR’s performance has lagged, partly due to its internal party elections.

It said social media has emerged as the key battleground, with nightly live sessions becoming a common tactic among candidates, especially to reach younger, urban voters.

PN has taken a proactive stance online, while BN and PH appear more defensive; PSM continues to focus its digital presence on highlighting workers’ rights and social issues.

The findings were compiled by Ilham Centre’s research panel following interviews with voters of all backgrounds conducted between April 18 and 24.

Voters will go to the ballot tomorrow to choose between BN candidate Mohamad Yusri Bakir, Abd Muhaimin Malek (PN), and Bawani KS (PSM).