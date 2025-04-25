IPOH, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the upgraded Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) here will serve as a significant catalyst for Perak’s development, particularly in the areas of trade, industry, and tourism.

Anwar commended the initiative taken by Malaysian Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) in upgrading the airport, noting that the airport’s enhancement marks a strategic move to strengthen its operational capacity and better support the state’s growing economic potential.

“I extend my thanks because, in the past, efforts to improve certain areas were hindered by the limited number of flights from Kuala Lumpur to these destinations. People often choose to travel by car instead.

“But now we are thinking more broadly — flights from Senai, from Singapore, and perhaps expanded further to other areas such as Kinabalu, Kuching, for example. This will give a unique appeal to the airport.

“Just like in other transportation sectors, airports are very strategic. That’s why they are managed under the transport portfolio, and they are considered a national priority,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech at the launching ceremony of the improvement and upgrading of LTSAS here.

Also present at the ceremony were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, and Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani.

While acknowledging the high cost of developing major transport infrastructure such as airports, highways, and the East Coast Rail Link, Anwar stressed that such investments are essential.

“These developments are not just about connectivity, they are vital for national progress and long-term growth in tourism,” he said.

“However, now with the private sector initiatives and efforts led by Menteri Besar, the burden on the government is reduced because these networks can be developed with private funding as is the case with the upgrade of Ipoh Airport.

“This provides space for development without burdening government funds,” he added.

In January, Nga announced that the government had approved an RM60 million allocation for the expansion of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS).

The upgrade included a redesigned terminal layout that raises annual capacity by 40 per cent to 700,000 passengers, with terminal space expanded by over 10 per cent and peak-hour handling doubled from 240 to 510 passengers.

Holding lounges have been significantly enlarged, immigration facilities improved with more counters and provisions for automated gates, and advanced CCTV systems installed to boost security.

The Flight Information Display System has also been upgraded, doubling the number of units from five to ten.