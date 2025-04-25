KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — A police corporal lost part of his left ear after being bitten by an aggressive foreigner who was resisting arrest at a private clinic in Metro Prima, Kepong here today.

In the 10.30am incident, the officer and his partner was dispatched to the location following an emergency call about a foreign patient acting violently at the premises.

According to sources, the suspect initially appeared to cooperate when police attempted to calm him down.

"However, just as he was about to be placed into the patrol vehicle, the suspect suddenly turned around and bit the officer’s left ear, severing it.

“As a result, the officer, in his 30s, suffered severe bleeding and was rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further treatment,” the source said.

The officer is reported to be in stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery to reattach the severed portion of his ear.

Initial investigations revealed that the 38-year-old suspect is a student at a private college in the capital and has been detained for further questioning.

Sentul deputy police chief Superintendent Jasni Zopal confirmed the incident, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.