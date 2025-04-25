KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strongly condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, describing it as a calculated and inhuman assault which has no place in any civilised society.

Anwar cited reports that victims were deliberately segregated before being executed.

“Such violence has no place in any civilised society.

“On behalf of all Malaysians, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We pray for the swift and full recovery of those injured,” he said in his latest Facebook posting yesterday.

Anwar also emphasised the need for wisdom and restraint in responding to the tragedy, warning against allowing acts of terror to deepen division.

“Instead, let us reaffirm our shared commitment — in the region and beyond — to peace, justice, and human dignity,” he said.

The Prime Minister further called on the international community to support efforts in identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators behind the attack.

“We also call upon the international community to support efforts to identify any remaining perpetrators, and ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice — and that such atrocities are neither repeated nor rewarded,” he said.

At least 26 people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on Tuesday, on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia. — Bernama