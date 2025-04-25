PADANG BESAR, April 25 — The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, has urged all parties to uphold the principles of justice, administrative integrity and environmental sustainability in every policy and action.

In this regard, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said the people of the state must continue to uphold noble values, empower the family institution, deepen their knowledge and safeguard the harmony they had built together.

“This small state holds great potential if it continues to be led with sincerity and a clear vision...let Perlis be known not only as a peaceful state, but also as one that wisely balances progress with heritage, modernity with values, and development with prosperity,” he said when officiating the landmark for his Silver Jubilee celebration here last night.

Also gracing the event was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis, Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, were also in attendance.

The Silver Jubilee celebration to commemorate the Raja of Perlis’ 25-year reign began on 17 April with a Royal Banquet and will continue until 16 April 2026, with a range of exciting events including the landmark opening.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin expressed his gratitude, noting that over the course of his 25 years on the throne, Perlis had continued to thrive despite numerous challenges, with steady progress in economic growth, infrastructure, education, and the strong unity of its people.

“All of these achievements are not the result of individual efforts but rather of the strong cooperation between the people and the government, along with the unwavering support of all parties,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin said that the landmark, standing majestically at the Padang Besar roundabout, was not merely a physical structure but a symbol of the integrity, unity, and the people’s love for the state.

The Ruler also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the people of Perlis, expressing that he was deeply moved by the loyalty, sincerity, and respect they had shown throughout his reign. — Bernama