KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — If you plan to head out into the Klang Valley urban jungle tomorrow, brace for major traffic snarls as Bukit Jalil plays host to two major events expected to draw over 100,000 people.

Football fans will flock to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium for the Malaysia Cup Final, which kicks off at 9pm, while legendary rock icon Datuk Amy Search will take the stage at the nearby Axiata Arena at 8.30pm.

With more than 60 per cent of football tickets sold and high demand for Amy of legendary Malaysian rock band Search’s concert, traffic congestion is expected to begin as early as 5pm and persist well into the night.

Use public transport, avoid the bumper-to-bumper traffic

Authorities are urging the public to opt for public transport to avoid being caught in the gridlock. The LRT Sri Petaling Line provides direct access to Bukit Jalil LRT Station, located just a short walk from both venues.

In support of the events, Rapid KL will extend operating hours at Bukit Jalil LRT Station.

Must drive? Consider these alternative routes

For those who still prefer to drive, these alternative routes may help bypass the worst traffic:

From Klang or Subang: Use the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) towards Sri Petaling.

From Cheras or Ampang: Opt for the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

From the city centre: Take the SMART Tunnel for a direct route from Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Sungai Besi.

Surviving the madness

To ensure a smooth experience, attendees are advised to:

Arrive early: Target at least 60 minutes before the event.

Keep belongings secure: Be vigilant against pickpockets in crowded areas.

Follow authorities’ instructions: Stay alert to announcements from the police (PDRM), the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and other authorities.

Stay comfortable: Bring water, wear light clothing, and follow safety protocols. Seek help immediately if feeling unwell.

Stay informed: Follow RapidKL, PDRM, and DBKL on social media for the latest updates.

With careful planning and a bit of patience, you can enjoy a memorable night, whether you’re cheering in the stadium or rocking out at the arena.