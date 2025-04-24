JAKARTA, April 24 — The meeting between Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on Tuesday went beyond standard diplomatic engagement, reinforcing regional solidarity and the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

In a warm welcome at Jakarta’s Istana Merdeka, Prabowo greeted Ahmad Zahid not only as a state representative but as an old friend from their younger days — a gesture that reflected the close personal rapport between the leaders and paved the way for deeper cooperation on regional and global challenges.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including regional economic concerns, particularly the implications of potential Trump tariffs, as well as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Both of them also expressed hope that such matters can be addressed through a spirit of collective responsibility and Asean unity.

According to a statement from the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat, Prabowo and Ahmad Zahid reaffirmed the importance of preserving regional stability and voiced their commitment to maintaining harmonious ties between the two close-knit nations.

One of the key points of cooperation was in the halal industry, where both sides reached a preliminary agreement allowing the Malaysian Department of Islamic Development (JAKIM) halal logo to continue being recognised on Malaysian halal products exported to Indonesia without the need for new standard operating procedures.

During his three-day official visit to Indonesia, Ahmad Zahid also held talks with Indonesian Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka at the Vice Presidential Palace, focusing on cooperation in labour welfare, regional stability, fisheries, and the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

Following the high-level discussions, Malaysia and Indonesia reached a consensus in principle to mutually recognise each other’s halal certifications, which is expected to ease cross-border trade and pave the way for the establishment of an Asean Halal Council to enhance regional collaboration in the halal industry.

The two nations also agreed to uphold a memorandum of understanding signed in 2012, which outlines that fishermen who unintentionally cross into the other’s territorial waters will receive a warning instead of punitive action, reflecting a continued commitment to maritime cooperation and goodwill.

Collaboration in higher education, particularly in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), was also strengthened through the exchange of three Letters of Intent (LOIs) involving Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), the governments of Jakarta and West Sumatra, and West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi Ansharullah.

To drive inclusive economic growth, Malaysia and Indonesia will explore joint ventures in the franchise sector aimed at building a more resilient and competitive regional economy, while the launch of the Asean Unity Drive 2025 in Jakarta underlined Malaysia’s strong commitment to regional integration, sustainable mobility, and innovation across South-east Asia.

Ahmad Zahid also held discussions with Asean Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, where he advocated for the principle of One Asean, One Response, a unified regional disaster management framework.

As chairman of Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Committee, Ahmad Zahid proposed that each Asean country establish its own Search and Rescue (SAR) unit comparable to Malaysia’s elite SMART team.

Malaysia, he added, is ready to provide assistance and expertise to nations looking to develop similar capabilities.

In the realm of religious affairs, Ahmad Zahid also expressed support for a proposal by Southeast Asian Ministers of Religious Affairs (MABBIM) to allow haj dam (animal sacrifice for missed haj rituals) to be performed in pilgrims’ home countries to improve logistical efficiency and ensure better distribution of meat to those in need.

He also backed Indonesia’s proposal to build permanent facilities in Mina to enhance the comfort of pilgrims, while urging that the idea be clearly and diplomatically conveyed to the Saudi authorities.

As global uncertainties and economic protectionism continue to rise, Ahmad Zahid’s visit affirms Malaysia’s proactive role in shaping a more unified, resilient, and forward-looking Asean. — Bernama