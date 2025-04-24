KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Kuala Lumpur is returning to its roots — and reimagined for the future generations.

With the launch of the Warisan Kuala Lumpur initiative, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in partnership with Finance Ministry, Federal Territories Ministry and Think City is looking at restoring iconic buildings, upgrading infrastructure and redefining what it means to live in and love the capital.

The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier this morning.

Framed as part of the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040 and with a decade of groundwork, the Warisan Kuala Lumpur initiative signals a new chapter focused on identity, memory, and pride.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif said is it time to put all those studies to practice.

“We are beginning where we all began, and the heart of our capital before radiating out onwards.

“By revitalising the area, we are not just upgrading infrastructure, not only restoring buildings, upgrading the drainage, improving the landscape — but it’s also trying to strengthen the meaning and identity of our city at the same time giving future generations the opportunity to inherit, shape and what is most important is to take pride in our city.

The Kuala Lumpur Railway Station. — AFP Relaxnews pic

“I think this is how we want to make Kuala Lumpur liveable and lovable. Now it’s liveable, but how can we love Kuala Lumpur. I think this is very important to ensure how our future development is rooted in identity, memory and also pride, making it an honour for its people and also the past,” Maimunah said during a media briefing held prior to the launch of the Warisan Kuala Lumpur initiative.

So what is the Warisan Kuala Lumpur (KL)?

The Warisan KL is a strategic initiative to rejuvenate the historic core of Kuala Lumpur as a creative and cultural district

Building on the Kuala Lumpur Local Plan 2040, Warisan KL spans a 20 sq km focus area across a defined Core and Buffer Zone, encompassing key civic, heritage, and commercial precincts.

Through 10 flagship projects, the effort will reposition Kuala Lumpur as a global creative city that is inclusive, connected, and proudly Malaysian-driven by place, people, and culture.

Dataran Merdeka, or Merdeka Square, will be reimagined as a civic and ceremonial destination. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

What are some of the flagship projects?

Dataran Merdeka, or Merdeka Square, will be reimagined as a civic and ceremonial destination.

Its transformation honours its historical stature while restoring its function as a people-first public space.

Through heritage conservation, public space upgrades and climate-resilient landscaping, the initiative balances national pride with contemporary relevance.

Landmark buildings such as the Sultan Abdul Samad Building will be revitalised alongside improved pedestrian linkages, storytelling elements and green-blue infrastructure.

This flagship project reflects Malaysia’s commitment to unity, memory and dignity — reviving the spirit of the nation at the very place where Independence was first declared.

Another notable revitalisation project will be the Carcosa Seri Negara building.

Nestled within the lush Perdana Botanical Gardens, Carcosa Seri Negara stands a symbol of Malaysia’s journey to independence.

Today, Carcosa is being reimagined as an inclusive eco-cultural destination-home to galleries, storytelling spaces and community programming. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The building was originally built between 1896 and 1913 as the official residence of the British Resident-General and later became the site where the 1957 Federation Agreement was signed by nine Malay Rulers.

Today, Carcosa is being reimagined as an inclusive eco-cultural destination-home to galleries, storytelling spaces and community programming.

The site will also reconnect with the city through the Green Connector Network.

Next, is the Masjid Jamek enclave.

A location that is no stranger to Malaysians and tourists, the Masjid Jamek enclave is at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers — where Kuala Lumpur first took root.

Anchored by the 1909 Masjid Jamek or Jamek Mosque, today this area is surrounded by the vibrancy of cultural landmarks and markets.

Over time, it also became one of Kuala Lumpur’s busiest transit hubs.

A location that is no stranger to Malaysians and tourists, the Masjid Jamek enclave is at the confluence of the Klang and Gombak rivers — where Kuala Lumpur first took root. — Bernama pic

Restoration will be done on the mosque where improved walkability and activation of the surrounding public spaces will reconnect the enclave to Dataran Merdeka and the city’s cultural spine.

Located between the Klang River and Jalan Tun Perak, the Heritage Triangle Precinct 1950 will now be reimagined as the Trade Quadrant.

One of the oldest commercial precincts — home to heritage shophouses, markets and landmarks like Medan Pasir and Sin Sze Si Ya temple — this was once a key trading zone, and will be revitalised to attract new businesses, support cultural industries and enhance public spaces.

Not forgetting the Memorial Tun Abdul Razak which honours Malaysia’s second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak.

Originally built as the prime minister’s residence, the site is now part of a broader cultural network including other national memorials.

Once revitalised, the site will serve as a living repository of collective memory — inviting Malaysians to reflect, learn and shape with the story of Malaysia’s future.

What is the Green Connector Network?

Under this initiative, it looks at reimagining downtown Kuala Lumpur as a walkable, living urban park by linking parks, laneways, heritage landmarks and transit routes through nature-based infrastructure.

This will be a focus on the “in-between” spaces which looks to reconnect people, places and ecology.

A worker cleans a sacred figure during Chinese Lunar New Year preparations at Sin Sze Si Ya temple in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2023. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Two priority routes — Jalan Parlimen-Tun Perak and Maharajalela-Jalan Perdana — will serve as pilots, while the network advances the Kuala Lumpur Central Park vision.

“My dream is for everyone to walk seamlessly with no barriers in the city,” said Maimunah.

“I know it’s a very tall (order) dream, but if you don’t move now... you can see that we have already started clearing many of the lanes, pedestrians walkway, we would like to connect from one pocket park to another pocket part though a pedestrian walkway.

“We also put condition in many of the new developments for them to connect from one area to perhaps transportation system in their areas, covered with solar energy and all that... this is very close to my heart and I hope we get it done,” she added.

The return of Kuala Lumpur Railway Station

A national heritage icon built in 1910, the railway station will be brought back to life as a railway-themed cultural hub through restoration of its historic grandeur while enhancing connectivity to Pasar Seni, Dataran Merdeka and nearby civic landmarks.

Under the Warisan KL initiative, there are plans to activate the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) headquarters, introduce curated public spaces and establish an improved urban plaza.

A view of people shopping for Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

An improved Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman

The Warisan KL initiative will look at improving Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman’s infrastructure with wider walkways, landscaped public areas and better stall organisation.

Anchored by Masjid India, this area will be enchanted with curated storytelling, brand positioning and ecosystem-building to elevate local artisans and creative enterprises.

Transforming Kuala Lumpur into a Creative City

Content and programming will help strengthen Kuala Lumpur’s position as a creative and cultural capital through strategic branding, placemaking and ecosystem building.

“We have submitted our application to the Unesco Creative Cities Network and I’ve just received an email from Paris two days ago, that our application is all in order, all the documentation is well received and now they are going into the next phase.

“Hopefully soon we can announce, and get the recognition for Kuala Lumpur as a Creative City under the Unesco Creative Cities Network,” said Maimunah.

A Unesco Creative City is a city placing creativity and cultural industries at the heart of its development plan at the local level and cooperating actively a the international level.

The Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

There are 350 cities around the world which currently make up this network.