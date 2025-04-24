KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The new operator of Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower), LSH Service Nasters Sdn Bhd (LSHSM), is working closely with the Ministry of Communications to determine a suitable date for the reopening of the iconic national landmark, following comprehensive maintenance and improvement works.

Its chief executive officer Khairil Faizal Othman said the tower will only be reopened to the public once all safety and operational aspects are fully restored.

“We are expediting on-site works and maintaining close communication with the Communications Ministry to identify the right time to reopen the telecommunications tower.

“Our priority is to ensure a smooth and unhindered reopening while providing visitors with a world-class experience. We are confident this will be achieved once we resume full operations,” he told Bernama.

According to Khairil Faizal, the temporary closure of KL Tower has significantly impacted the tourism sector, as the iconic structure, which usually receives between 1,000 and 1,500 visitors daily, mostly foreign tourists has halted its operations.

Elaborating, Khairil Faizal said based on initial findings from the Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) completed on April 21, LSHSM is now focusing on full-scale restoration works, not just upgrading existing facilities, but restoring the full functionality and safety level of the 421-metre-high tower.

Ongoing works include site cleaning and waste disposal, repainting of offices and parapet walls along the tower terrace, reinstallation of flagpoles, CCTV and communication systems, replacement of artificial grass on the terrace, upgrades to drainage and electrical systems, cleaning of the glass dome in the main lobby, and installation of new equipment and furniture at the revolving restaurant and offices.

“FCA is a key step in planning future enhancements and identifying areas in need of repairs and renovations, while also ensuring KL Tower meets international standards and exceeds visitor expectations,” he said.

On April 16, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced the temporary closure of KL Tower starting April 17 to allow the new operator, LSHSM, to carry out maintenance and improvement works for the safety and comfort of visitors.

LSHSM was awarded a 20-year concession beginning April 1 to manage the telecommunications tower, following the expiry of Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd’s (MKLSB) concession on March 31.

The government has emphasised that KL Tower remains under government ownership, with the concession transfer involving only changes in management and operations, implemented through a request for proposal (RFP) process. — Bernama